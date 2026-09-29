Hashish oil worth Rs 5.5 crore seized, Anakapalle district police arrest five

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalle district police arrested five persons and seized 43 litres of hashish oil worth Rs 5.5 crore at M Koduru Junction in V Madugula mandal on Monday. The contraband was being transported from Odisha to Palakkad in Kerala through the Paderu ghat road.

The arrested were identified as K Rajiv Kumar, 32, and K Vineesh, 28, of Palakkad in Kerala, Kaila Sharath, 26, and Khila Kamulu, 19, of Malkangiri in Odisha & Desi Palasi, 28, of Paduva mandal in Odisha.

Arun Kumar had allegedly arranged the transportation in Odisha and provided money to the other accused before fleeing to Kerala. The police are searching for him. The police seized an autorickshaw and a motorcycle used for transporting it.

Acting on a tip-off, V Madugula Sub-Inspector G Narayana Rao and his team intercepted the vehicles during checks at M Koduru Junction.

A search led to the seizure of 43 packets of hashish oil, each containing approximately one litre. The police said the gang had procured the drug from the Maliguda and Dabuguda areas under Chitrakonda in Odisha’s Malkangiri district. The accused planned to transport it to Palakkad through Anakapalle.