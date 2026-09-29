‘Keep vigil on elephant movement’: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy chief minister and minister for Forest and Environment Pawan Kalyan on Monday directed officials to take all necessary measures to safely drive a herd of elephants roaming near Padiputlabailu in Chittoor district back into the forest and prevent human-elephant conflicts.

During a review meeting with Forest Department officials on the elephant movement, Pawan Kalyan suggested bringing Kumki elephants from the Musalamadugu camp and deploying them as part of the operation.

He also directed officials to maintain continuous surveillance of the elephants in coordination with Hanuman teams, police, revenue and energy departments. Pawan said people in villages vulnerable to elephant movement should be alerted in advance based on the latest information about the animals’ location.

He stressed that the safety of people, protection of crops and conservation of wildlife are priorities of the government.

Officials informed Pawan Kalyan that a herd of 11 elephants, along with two elephants that had separated from the group, had been moving around Padiputlabailu panchayat limits in Chittoor district for the past 15 days. The elephants had reportedly damaged crops in Pundlavallapalli, Nadimpalli and Kondakindapalli villages, causing concern among farmers.

According to officials, one herd had crossed the road and entered the Mangalamapeta beat, while the two separated elephants had also crossed the road and were moving towards Chittoor.

Elephant movement could pose a potential threat to people in Pakala, Pulicherla and Chandragiri mandals, officials said. Pawan Kalyan directed field-level teams to maintain round-the-clock vigilance.

Pawan Kalyan has said every effort should be made to prevent casualties and safely divert the elephants towards forest areas.