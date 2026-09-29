L&O underpins economic progress: Andhra Pradesh Minister Anitha

VIZIANAGARAM: Home Minister and District In-charge Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the police constables are the backbone of the entire law enforcement system. Sustained law and order (L&O) underpins the state’s economic progress and influx of investments, she stated.

The rigorous nine-month training serves as a bedrock for life for every police constable,” she added. On Monday, she participated as a chief guest in the Passing Out Parade of 473 women constables belonging to the 2025-26 batch at the Police Training College (PTC) grounds in Vizianagaram.

On this occasion, Anitha took guard of honour and reviewed the parade. During the ceremony, she presented mementoes to cadets who excelled during their rigorous training, released doves, and inaugurated a newly established computer laboratory on the PTC campus. The graduating constables formally took their oath of duty, after which the Minister personally interacted with the cadets and their families.

Addressing the grand Passing Out Parade, Minister Anitha said the presence of women personnel provides reassurance to distressed women approaching police stations and places an added responsibility on them to safeguard women and children. The ceremony was attended by Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, District Collector S. Ramsundar Reddy, Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodar, MLCs Gade Srinivasulu Naidu and Indukuri Raghu Raju, Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi, PTC Principal D. Ramachandra Raju and others.

Arrangements underway for Sirimanotsavam: HM

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Monday said extensive arrangements are underway to celebrate the annual Sirimanotsavam of Sri Pydimamba, popularly known as Pydithalli Ammavaru. The state administration is taking steps to conduct Sirimanotsavam with religious fervour, she added.