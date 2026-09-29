Merit-based recruitment of Vedic staff commences in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan said the Endowments department is adopting a transparent, merit-based recruitment process to fill Vedic staff posts in temples across Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at CV Reddy Charities, the commissioner said the recruitment was aimed at ensuring that major pujas and Vedic rituals in temples were conducted in accordance with prescribed traditions and Agama practices. He said the government had approved the filling of 344 Vedic staff posts across the State and that recruitment was being conducted through written and oral examinations based on merit. In the first phase, 580 Vedic scholars had applied, of whom 14 candidates who demonstrated merit were selected transparently and appointed to various temples, he said.

The second phase of recruitment for archaka posts has now commenced. Against 107 vacancies across the State, the department received 816 applications. After scrutiny, hall tickets were issued to 441 candidates. “Written examinations based on different Agamas began on Monday with the Smartha Agama examination. Examinations for Pancharatra, Vaikhanasa, Shaiva, Veerashaiva and Grama Devatha Agamas would be conducted separately on subsequent days,” he said.

A special committee comprising senior endowments department officials and supervisory staff had been constituted to ensure that the examinations were conducted in a transparent and systematic manner.

Candidates securing at least 50 per cent marks in the written exam would be shortlisted for the oral test in a 1:3 ratio based on merit. Scholars with expertise in the respective Agamas would conduct the interviews.

The marks secured in the written and oral examinations would be consolidated to prepare the final merit list. Candidates would be allotted temples through a ‘merit-cum-option’ system based on preferences.