Officials demanding bribe for death certificate correction, alleges woman

KAKINADA: A mother’s grief turned into an administrative nightmare when she was forced to approach the Kakinada District Collectorate during the PGRS on Monday, alleging that local officials extorted thousands of rupees from her and were now demanding an additional Rs 35,000 just to fix a gender mistake in her late son’s death certificate.

The complainant, Pennadi Vijaya, a single mother who raised her son Pennadi Naveen (18) after her husband left them years ago, lost him under tragic circumstances in late 2024.

Naveen, a second-year diploma student at Andhra Polytechnic who worked part-time catering jobs to support his mother, went missing on November 30, 2024. His body was fished out of the Jagannaickpur Salt Creek three days later by Kakinada I-Town police.

The family’s ordeal compounded when Vijaya applied for his death certificate after a year-long delay. After securing a Non-Availability Certificate (NAC) from the municipal section, she visited the Yetimoga 14th Ward Secretariat. There, Education Data Processing operator S Murali accidentally registered Naveen’s gender as ‘female’ on the government portal.