Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation cracks down on encroachments

RAJMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has intensified its anti-encroachment drive to clear roads, footpaths and drains across the city ahead of the Godavari Pushkarams, with Commissioner Rahul Meena directing traders and others to voluntarily remove unauthorised structures.

The Town Planning Department continued its special drive on Monday, removing roadside stalls and pushcarts obstructing roads and footpaths along AVA Road and near Ramalayam Junction with the help of a JCB. The civic body had earlier launched an encroachment removal drive at Saraswathi Ghat and announced that similar operations would be conducted across the city.

Rahul Meena said the drive aimed to ensure wider roads, ease traffic congestion, restore footpaths, improve pedestrian safety and prevent accidents. He warned that strict action would be taken against those who re-establish shops or other structures in areas cleared of encroachments. The RMC has identified 182 locations where temporary and permanent encroachments on drains and footpaths are obstructing the drainage system and hampering desilting operations.