Rs 34 crore plan for cardiac care overhaul in teaching hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced a comprehensive Rs 34 crore action plan, on Monday, to overhaul and expand cardiac care infrastructure across government teaching hospitals in AP.

The drive aims to make advanced non-invasive and surgical cardiology accessible to underprivileged sections without forcing them to travel to distant metropolitan hubs.

Addressing media personnel in Amaravati under the World Heart Federation’s 2026 global theme, “Don’t Miss a Beat,” the Minister emphasised that cardiovascular diseases account for more than one in four deaths in India, with late reporting of symptoms often proving fatal.

He revealed that 16 new postgraduate medical seats in cardiology have been sanctioned.

Satya Kumar announced that a newly built Cath Lab established under a Public-Private Partnership model at Kakinada GGH has been completed and will be commissioned on October 1, alongside plans for a 50,000 sq. ft. regional Heart Centre in Kakinada supported by corporate CSR funding.

Tenders are also underway for three additional Cath Labs in Tirupati, Nellore, and Srikakulam government teaching hospitals at a cost of Rs 18 crore, which will expand the state’s network from eight to eleven operational Cath Labs.