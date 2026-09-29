Safety of devotees government's priority during Dasara festivities: AP Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister and NTR district in-charge Y Satya Kumar Yadav said devotees’ convenience would be top priority and their safety the primary responsibility during the annual Dasara festivities, scheduled from October 11 to 20.

Officials estimated that more than 25 lakh devotees could visit the temple during the nine days, including general devotees and Bhavani devotees arriving for relinquishment of their deeksha.

A high-level coordination meeting was held at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Monday to review arrangements for the Dasara festival arrangements.

During the meeting, he said an integrated plan had been prepared covering ghat roads, parking areas and darshan routes. Shelters, drinking water and seating facilities would be provided along queues, while LED and digital screens would display expected waiting time.

He said 60 lakh laddus were being prepared and modern prasadam facilities and spacious annadanam halls would ensure continuous supply of food to devotees.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) said the arrangements were being made to ensure a smooth darshan for ordinary devotees. Elaborate measures would be adopted, including providing drinking water ‘bubbles’. Special centres would distribute hot milk and biscuits to mothers with infants waiting in queues.

Endowments commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan directed officials to prevent unnecessary movement of departmental personnel into sensitive areas on the hill during the festivities. He said measures had been strengthened to avoid overcrowding, on the auspicious Moolanakshatram day.

NTR district police commissioner SV Rajashekhara Babu said elaborate security arrangements would be made, with AI cameras, CCTV surveillance and a dedicated control room providing round-the-clock monitoring. Traffic plans and parking facilities would be implemented, with free shuttle buses operating between parking areas and the temple.