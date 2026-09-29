Andhra Pradesh

Three killed as crane collapses at construction site in Tirupati

The incident occurred while construction works were under way at Sri Convention Kalyana Mandapam/Hiltal Five Star Hotel.
The crane fell on workers engaged in the construction activities, killing three persons on the spot.
The crane fell on workers engaged in the construction activities, killing three persons on the spot.Photo | Special Arrangement
Express News Service
Updated on
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TIRUPATI: Three persons were killed after a crane reportedly lost control and fell on workers at a construction site on DBR Hospital Road in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The incident occurred while construction works were under way at Sri Convention Kalyana Mandapam/Hiltal Five Star Hotel.

The crane fell on workers engaged in the construction activities, killing three persons on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Rama Rao (40), a native of Odisha; Sandeep (34), a civil engineer from Srikalahasti; and Chengayya of Tirupati, who was working as a gardener. Their bodies were shifted to the mortuary at Ruia Hospital.

crane collapses

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