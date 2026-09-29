Three killed as crane collapses at construction site in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Three persons were killed after a crane reportedly lost control and fell on workers at a construction site on DBR Hospital Road in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The incident occurred while construction works were under way at Sri Convention Kalyana Mandapam/Hiltal Five Star Hotel.

The crane fell on workers engaged in the construction activities, killing three persons on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Rama Rao (40), a native of Odisha; Sandeep (34), a civil engineer from Srikalahasti; and Chengayya of Tirupati, who was working as a gardener. Their bodies were shifted to the mortuary at Ruia Hospital.