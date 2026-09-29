Tirupati second district in country to map rural tourism gems

TIRUPATI: Beyond the famous Tirumala temple and other well-known pilgrim centres, Tirupati district has a vast network of lesser-known temples, heritage structures, waterfalls, forest landscapes and other rural attractions that have remained largely outside the tourism map.

Now, an initiative of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department aims to bring these hidden destinations into the spotlight and open up fresh opportunities for rural tourism and village-level income generation.

The Tirupati District Panchayat Office has prepared a 90-page, multi-colour coffee-table monograph documenting rural tourism and heritage spots spread across the district.

With photographs, brief descriptions, distances, local facilities and details of the Gram Panchayats concerned, the publication is intended to serve as a ready reference for tourists, pilgrims, tourism agencies and other departments.

The initiative is part of the broader effort under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj’s Panchayat Dharohar initiative to identify and document rural built heritage and cultural assets.