Tri-weekly Express train to connect Machilipatnam and Kurnool

VIJAYAWADA: A new tri-weekly Express train connecting Machilipatnam and Kurnool via Vijayawada has been approved by Indian Railways, providing an additional rail link between coastal and central AP, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry said on Monday.

The 499-km service will benefit passengers from Gudivada, Vijayawada, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Markapur Road, Giddalur and Nandyal, among other areas.

The Machilipatnam-Kurnool City train will depart Machilipatnam at 4.55 pm and reach Kurnool at 5.45 am the following day. The return service will leave Kurnool at 9.30 am and reach Machilipatnam at 9.35 pm.

The train will operate from Machilipatnam on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, while the return service will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Balashowry thanked the Union Railway Ministry for approving the service, saying improved connectivity would benefit passengers travelling for education, healthcare, and employment. He said he would continue efforts to boost railway infrastructure and improve passenger amenities in Machilipatnam Parliamentary constituency.