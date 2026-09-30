142 new constables complete training at DPTC in Srikakulam district

SRIKAKULAM: As many as 142 new constables from Krishna and East Godavari districts successfully completed nine months rigorous training at District Police Training Center (DPTC) in Tandemvalasa, Srikakulam District.

The ‘Passing Out Parade of SCTPCs (Civil Men) 2025-26, 6th batch’ program was held at the District Police Training Center (DPTC) in Tandemvalasa, Srikakulam District on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu emphasised that police personnel must perform their duties with commitment and discipline, aiming not only to maintain law and order but also to provide better services to the public.

The District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar highlighted that constables are the ones who maintain direct and continuous contact with the public at the grassroots level. He urged them to remain accessible, respond promptly within the law, and play a vital role in women’s safety, drug prevention, and road safety.

Later, SP KV Maheswara Reddy commended the 142 cadets for successfully completing nine months of rigorous training. He noted that many in this batch hold higher educational qualifications and advised them to utilise various systems.