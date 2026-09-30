Andhra government committed to tribal welfare: minister Sandhya Rani

PARVATHIPURAM MANYAM: Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani said the government was committed to tribal welfare and development and called for better coordination between public representatives and officials.

Speaking at the 78th ITDA governing body meeting at Seethampeta on Tuesday, she said welfare schemes and development works should be brought to the notice of local representatives. She announced that ITDA meetings would be held every three months to address tribal issues.

The minister directed officials to ensure schemes and funds reach eligible beneficiaries transparently and reviewed education, healthcare, agriculture and land-related issues.

Amadalavalasa MLA Koona Ravikumar sought regular meetings and transparency in development works and beneficiary selection. He also urged officials to expedite RoFR and D-patta land mutations and Aadhaar seeding through special drives.

Officials said Seethampeta ITDA would be developed as a turmeric hub within three years and pineapple cultivation promoted across 1,000 acres. The meeting discussed education, hostels, drinking water, toilets, health monitoring and CCTV cams in girls’ hostels.