AP HC hears rival pleas on Group-I evaluation

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday heard arguments from both selected and non-selected Group-I candidates over alleged irregularities in the manual evaluation of answer scripts, with the non-selected candidates seeking cancellation of the Main examination and a fresh test or independent re-evaluation of the scripts.

Senior counsel Jandhyala Ravishankar and advocate Jonnalagadda Sudheer, appearing for the non-selected candidates, submitted that irregularities had occurred at various stages of the evaluation process. Referring to the SIT and forensic reports, they alleged that the manual evaluation conducted at Hailand was not carried out in accordance with the prescribed rules.

They said the forensic examination found differences between digital and manual evaluation, with marks of 157 candidates increasing and those of 222 candidates decreasing during manual evaluation. They also referred to alleged corrections and overwriting in OMR evaluation slips and submitted that the findings indicated large-scale irregularities.