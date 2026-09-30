AP JAC seeks uninterrupted cashless treatment for employees under EHS

VIJAYAWADA: The AP JAC Amaravati has urged the State government to take measures to ensure timely and uninterrupted cashless medical treatment for employees and pensioners under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS).

Speaking at the EHS Management Committee meeting held at the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust office on Tuesday, AP JAC Amaravati chairman and AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for ordering the direct transfer of employee and government contributions to the EHS Trust on first day of every month.

Bopparaju said the government’s decision would help resolve the recurring shortage of funds under EHS and urged officials to ensure its full implementation without hurdles.

The AP JAC leaders sought a system similar to the medical facility extended to IAS officers, under which a portion of the required medical expenses would be deposited with the hospital immediately after an employee or pensioner is admitted.

The AP JAC sought the introduction of annual health check-ups for employees and pensioners for detection of diseases. In emergency and accident cases, hospitals should be allowed to obtain EHS approval over the phone to avoid delays in treatment, they said.