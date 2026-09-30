‘Implementation of Road Safety’ training held at Rayapudi CRDA

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), along with the Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL), conducted a specialised training session on “Implementation of Road Safety Practices during Monsoon and Night-time Conditions” at its headquarters in Rayapudi on Tuesday.

Organised under the supervision of APCRDA Assistant Labour Commissioner Bhupathi Anithavani and the ESMU Department, the session featured technical modules delivered by PgMC Road Safety Specialist G Arun Kumar and SRM University Assistant Prof. Ishita Sar, with support from the Capacity Building Team.

The workshop focused on data-driven road safety frameworks, work-zone management, Traffic Management Plans (TMPs), pedestrian safety, and pre-emptive structural inspections across ongoing infrastructure projects in the capital region.

Officials analysed accident data, driver behaviour, speed control mechanisms, and enhanced night-time road marking visibility to mitigate weather-induced traffic hazards.