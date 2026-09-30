Kadapa set for a tough contest in local polls

KADAPA: Political activity has begun to intensify in Kadapa district ahead of the forthcoming local body elections, even before the official notification is issued and reservations are finalised.

Leaders of the alliance and YSRCP have been holding separate coordination meetings and discussing preparations.

Alliance leaders have been deliberating on coordination among alliance partners, mobilisation of cadre at grassroots level and strategies to jointly face elections.

YSRCP meanwhile has also begun preparations to field strong candidates and retain its organisational hold in the district.

Local body elections assume significance for both sides given contrasting electoral records. In the 2014 and 2019 local body elections, YSRCP secured a substantial share of local bodies in the district.

However, in the 2024 Assembly elections, the party suffered a major setback, winning only Pulivendula, Rajampet and Badvel Assembly seats out of 10 constituencies in erstwhile Kadapa district, though it won both Lok Sabha seats.

With the alliance now in power, its leaders are seeking to strengthen their position in upcoming local body polls. Former MLC Deepak Reddy has been appointed alliance observer for local body elections.

He held a coordination meeting on Monday night with District In-charge Minister S Savitha, TDP district president C Bhupesh Reddy, BJP Jammalamadugu MLA C Adinarayana Reddy, JSP leaders and other alliance leaders to discuss election preparedness covering local bodies, one municipal corporation and eight municipalities in the district.

Leaders discussed the need to focus on elections once the reservation list is announced. The alliance would take up seat sharing after reservations are finalised, with seats also expected to be allocated to BJP and JSP.

Deepak Reddy is expected to stay in the district for another two days to gather views of alliance leaders and party workers.

Several aspirants have already met Deepak Reddy and submitted their biodata requesting that their candidature be considered for forthcoming local body elections. With the alliance in power, a large number of leaders are reportedly seeking opportunities to contest.

YSRCP has also intensified preparations. Party coordinator and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has been conducting coordination meetings with party leaders and collecting details of potential candidates.

He has held discussions with Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, district president P Ravindranath Reddy, former Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzad Basha, former city mayor K Suresh Babu, MLAs and senior party leaders.

YSRCP leaders are also collecting personal details from aspirants seeking party tickets. Party leadership is focusing on identifying candidates capable of putting up a strong contest, particularly in view of anticipated political competition.

With the notification and reservation process yet to be finalised, political activity is expected to intensify further across Kadapa district once the election schedule is announced.