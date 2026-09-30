Madanapalle to get ISB-like school for advanced agricultural research

TIRUPATI: The State government has proposed an Indian School of Agriculture (ISA) near Reddivaripalli village in Madanapalle sub-division of Annamayya district, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI ), advanced agricultural research, agri business and market intelligence. The government is working on the proposal on the lines of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The Agriculture and Revenue departments have identified two possible sites near Reddivaripalli, and the government is expected to finalise one of them. The government and Reliance Industries are jointly planning the ISA under a public- private partnership (PPP ) framework.

The proposed institution aims to bring advanced technology and scientific research closer to the farming community. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the proposal to establish the ISA as a deemed university at the sixth District Collectors’ Conference in Amaravati. The institution will focus on addressing complex agricultural challenges and developing technology-driven solutions for farmers.

Unlike a conventional agricultural education institution, the ISA is expected to integrate AI, digital agriculture, precision farming, crop monitoring, smart irrigation, postharvest management, agricultural marketing and market intelligence. The proposed institution is also expected to offer master’slevel programmes in agri-business and other advanced agricultural courses.