Madanapalle to get ISB-like school for advanced agricultural research

TIRUPATI: The State government has proposed an Indian School of Agriculture (ISA) near Reddivaripalli village in Madanapalle sub-division of Annamayya district, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI ), advanced agricultural research, agri business and market intelligence. The government is working on the proposal on the lines of the Indian School of Business (ISB).
The Agriculture and Revenue departments have identified two possible sites near Reddivaripalli, and the government is expected to finalise one of them. The government and Reliance Industries are jointly planning the ISA under a public- private partnership (PPP ) framework.
The proposed institution aims to bring advanced technology and scientific research closer to the farming community. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the proposal to establish the ISA as a deemed university at the sixth District Collectors’ Conference in Amaravati. The institution will focus on addressing complex agricultural challenges and developing technology-driven solutions for farmers.
Unlike a conventional agricultural education institution, the ISA is expected to integrate AI, digital agriculture, precision farming, crop monitoring, smart irrigation, postharvest management, agricultural marketing and market intelligence. The proposed institution is also expected to offer master’slevel programmes in agri-business and other advanced agricultural courses.
It will undertake specialised research and develop a pool of agricultural technology specialists. The project assumes significance for the Madanapalle region, which has strong horticulture potential, particularly in tomato and vegetable cultivation.
Farmers in the region, however, face recurring challenges involving water availability, fluctuating prices, postharvest losses and access to remunerative markets. Officials believe that bringing research, technology, market intelligence and farmer services together under one institution could help address some of these challenges and create new opportunities across the agriculture value chain.
The ISA proposal also forms part of the State government’s broader plan to develop a Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub. Agriculture and horticulture officials are coordinating with Annamayya District Collector Nishanth Kumar on arrangements for the proposed project. The foundation stone for the ISA is expected to be part of the October 2 programme at Madanapalle, where Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are scheduled to launch the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub.