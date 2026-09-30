Meet people’s aspirations in governance: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for integration of technology, leadership and policies, upgrading skills and innovation for good governance to win the confidence of people. He called for revolutionary changes in governance systems and institutions to meet the aspirations of people and harness the opportunities offered by emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

He said the next 20 years would be crucial for India’s development and urged government employees to continuously upgrade their skills through capacity building programmes. Addressing the Mission Karmayogi workshop organised by the Capacity Building Commission in Vijayawada on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said India had immense opportunities, advanced technologies, talented youth and growing aspirations.

The key challenge is to strengthen governance systems and institutions to fulfil these aspirations. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey from a tea vendor at a railway station to the country’s Prime Minister as a prominent example of capacity building. The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Modi had launched the iGOT-Mission Karmayogi initiative through the Capacity Building Commission to ensure continuous skill development among government employees.

The online training platform enables officials and employees to upgrade their capabilities regularly. He stressed that government employees, from the State level to the grassroots, must undergo continuous training to deliver quality public services. He congratulated the Andhra Pradesh government machinery for completing two crore courses through the iGOT Karmayogi portal, which had helped the State secure the top position in capacity building.

He said technology, administrative procedures and coordination among government departments must be integrated to improve the quality of public services. Continuous informationsharing between departments would enable faster decisionmaking and help identify and resolve problems before they develop into crises.

The Chief Minister highlighted the crucial role of government employees in responding to natural disasters, organising festivals and implementing major public programmes. He appreciated their dedication to public service, often at the cost of time with their families, and said their contributions should never be overlooked.

Andhra Pradesh has secured first place nationally in capacity building among government employees, in recognition of its performance under the Mission Karmayogi initiative. Chief Minister Naidu presented the award to Finance Department Principal Secretary Piyush Kumar and AP State Development Planning Society Executive Director Alaparthi Venkateswara Rao.

The Chief Minister also presented awards to Karnataka, which secured second place, and Odisha, which stood third, for their performance in capacity building. Earlier Capacity Building Commission chairperson Radha Chouhan, member Alka, Secretary Jagdeep Gupta addressed the workshop.