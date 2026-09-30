Meet to chart TER growth plan today

VIJAYAWADA: A stakeholder consultation workshop on the comprehensive development plan for the Tirupati Economic Region (TER), being prepared as part of the State government’s Swarna Andhra @ 2047 vision, will be held in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The day-long workshop, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will bring together elected representatives, industry representatives, academicians, government officials and representatives of various institutions from Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore districts.

The workshop, being held under the leadership of Tirupati Economic Region CEO and Principal Secretary (Revenue- Excise, Mines) Mukesh Kumar Meena, will deliberate on key projects, policies, infrastructure requirements, investment opportunities and employment generation needed to accelerate regional economic growth.

Under the Swarna Andhra @ 2047 vision, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is working towards transforming Andhra Pradesh into a `308 lakh crore economy by 2047, with a target of `55 lakh per capita income. As part of this vision, the government has identified three Economic Regions - Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati - as engines of long-term economic growth. The Tirupati Economic Region has set a target of becoming a `80 lakh crore economy by 2047.

The Tirupati Economic Region comprises nine districts - Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, SPSR Nellore, Anantapuramu, Nandyal and Kurnool. The region has significant strengths in manufacturing and industry, transport and logistics, tourism, agriculture and horticulture, services, education and research, besides a skilled workforce.

Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore together form an important economic geography with established industrial and manufacturing ecosystems, major transport and logistics corridors, globally recognised tourism destinations, diverse agricultural and horticultural production and emerging services sectors.