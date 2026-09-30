Polavaram set to be on eco‑tourism map soon

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Dense forests, mist-covered hills, cascading waterfalls and winding ghat roads make the agency areas of Polavaram district a captivating destination for nature lovers.

Maredumilli and Mothugudem, in particular, offer visitors a refreshing escape into the lap of nature, with their scenic landscapes, cool climate, and rich tribal heritage.

Maredumilli, located around 80 km from Rajamahendravaram, is renowned for its lush green forests and tranquil surroundings. Its waterfalls, including Jalatarangini, Amruthadhara, Valasa, Dumpavalsa and Rakota, attract tourists throughout the year.

The Gudisa hill and Chavadikota viewpoints offer breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and valleys.

The journey along the Maredumilli-Chinturu ghat road, winding through dense forests and coffee and rubber plantations, is an experience in itself. Visitors also relish the region’s popular bamboo chicken and bamboo biryani, which have become an integral part of its tourism appeal.

The Vanavihari accommodation complex provides facilities for tourists seeking to explore the picturesque destination.

Mothugudem and Sileru offer another enchanting experience, with towering hills, dense forests and the perennial Sileru river adding to their natural charm. The region’s tribal traditions, customs and distinctive attire provide visitors with a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the agency.