Polavaram set to be on eco‑tourism map soon

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Dense forests, mist-covered hills, cascading waterfalls and winding ghat roads make the agency areas of Polavaram district a captivating destination for nature lovers.
Maredumilli and Mothugudem, in particular, offer visitors a refreshing escape into the lap of nature, with their scenic landscapes, cool climate, and rich tribal heritage.
Maredumilli, located around 80 km from Rajamahendravaram, is renowned for its lush green forests and tranquil surroundings. Its waterfalls, including Jalatarangini, Amruthadhara, Valasa, Dumpavalsa and Rakota, attract tourists throughout the year.
The Gudisa hill and Chavadikota viewpoints offer breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and valleys.
The journey along the Maredumilli-Chinturu ghat road, winding through dense forests and coffee and rubber plantations, is an experience in itself. Visitors also relish the region’s popular bamboo chicken and bamboo biryani, which have become an integral part of its tourism appeal.
The Vanavihari accommodation complex provides facilities for tourists seeking to explore the picturesque destination.
Mothugudem and Sileru offer another enchanting experience, with towering hills, dense forests and the perennial Sileru river adding to their natural charm. The region’s tribal traditions, customs and distinctive attire provide visitors with a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the agency.
The Polluru waterfalls, cascading from lofty hills into a deep valley like a sheet of white foam, are a major attraction.
The spectacular falls have also served as a location for several Telugu films, including Pushpa, Pushpa 2, Custody, Akhanda and Irumudi. With their pristine surroundings, scenic waterfalls and unique tribal culture, Maredumilli and Mothugudem stand out as treasured destinations for eco-tourism in Polavaram district.
Polavaram district Joint Collector S Prasanth Kumar told TNIE that digital platforms and AI could promote tribal culture, waterfalls and natural attractions to domestic and international tourists.
He said 350 acres had been identified for tourism development, including adventure tourism, resorts, hotels and community-based projects, generating local employment and strengthening the tribal economy while protecting natural resources.
Tourism Officer G Dasu called for developing tourism to place Polavaram district on the world tourism map and preparing a comprehensive plan in accordance with the directions of Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh.