Retired engineer in Vijayawada loses Rs 10.25 crore in digital arrest; Rs 7.25 crore frozen

VIJAYAWADA: Posing as police officers, cyberfraudsters allegedly duped a retired engineer from Guru Nanak Colony in Vijayawada of Rs 10.25 crore in a “digital arrest” scam.

The victim received calls from fraudsters, who claimed that his phone number had been linked to criminal cases. They later contacted him through video calls, and told him that he had been placed under digital arrest.

The victim transferred Rs 10.25 crore in four installments from his Canara Bank account to accounts specified by fraudsters. Of the total, fraudsters managed to withdraw around Rs 3 crore.

Suspecting that he had been cheated, the victim approached Vijayawada Cybercrime Police. The police had placed a hold on Rs 7.25 crore in recipient bank accounts.