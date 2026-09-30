Revenue Minister Anagani accuses Jagan of shielding accused in Vivekananda murder case

He also criticised the opposition’s sheer desperation, pointing out how they forced an ailing Kakumanu Rajasekhar into a protest, denied him timely medical care, and are now shamelessly playing corpse politics over his tragic death. Taking a deep dive into the Viveka murder saga, the Minister reminded the public of the initial, desperate attempts to wash away the bloodstains and float a fabricated heart attack theory.

He recalled how Jagan tried to pin the blame on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu back then, utilising the exact same diversionary politics we’re witnessing today. For five long years, witnesses have died under mysterious circumstances, leaving their families to live in absolute terror. Satya Prasad noted the irony of Jagan demanding a CBI probe before the 2019 elections, only to later orchestrate bomb threats against those very officials at a Kurnool hospital and slap them with false cases