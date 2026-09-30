Rs 400 crore development works to take off in Vizag

VISHAKAPATNAM: GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg on Tuesday directed Engineering officials to immediately commence city development and beautification works being taken up with Rs 400 crore allocated by the State government and complete them within the stipulated deadline, ahead of the Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam city.

The works, being undertaken by Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC), include development of major roads, central medians and dividers, greenery, modernisation of junctions and installation of modern lighting across the city.

Ketan Garg issued the directions during an inspection of central median development works from Dutt Highland Junction to Polamamba Temple in Siripuram. GVMC Chief Engineer P.V.V. Satyanarayana Raju accompanied him.

Ketan Garg said the State Government had allocated Rs. 400 crore under a special package for the comprehensive development of the city.

He directed officials to prepare an action plan in coordination with Engineering officials and NCC representatives and commence the works immediately.

As the Partnership Summit is scheduled to be held in the city in a month, he instructed officials to ensure that the works were completed within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on quality.

He directed officials to give priority to road development, greenery, junction modernisation, central medians and lighting. He also asked the Chief Engineer to monitor the progress of the works continuously.

The Commissioner instructed officials to prepare attractive and modern designs for bus bays and electric poles to be installed on central medians. He also directed them to install modern central lighting at suitable locations.

Engineering officials were instructed to review the progress of the works daily in coordination with NCC representatives and ensure there was no delay in execution.

GVMC Executive Engineer Gangadhar, Deputy Executive Engineers Venkateswara Rao and Appala Naidu, In-charge Assistant Engineer Chaitanya Devi, NCC representatives and others were present.