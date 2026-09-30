Singapore Minister K Shanmugam offers to help AP strengthen edu system

VIJAYAWADA: Singapore Minister K Shanmugam has appreciated the education reforms being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government and assured Singapore’s cooperation in strengthening the State’s education system.

Shanmugam held discussions with Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Tuesday after offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala. Lokesh briefed the Singapore Minister on the welfare and development initiatives of the coalition government and the changes being introduced in the education sector.

Shanmugam appreciated the State’s focus on education and offered to facilitate the adoption of Singapore’s best practices in Andhra Pradesh. The Singapore Minister stressed the need to reduce school dropouts, observing that children who leave school could become vulnerable to drug abuse and other social problems. Lokesh explained the initiatives aimed at attracting students from private schools to government schools. Shanmugam expressed interest in visiting government schools in Andhra Pradesh and assured support for strengthening the State’s education system.