Strict timelines for mining land NOCs: Andhra Pradesh official Mukesh Kumar Meena

VIJAYAWADA: Mines and Geology Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena directed the department officials to adhere strictly to prescribed timelines for processing land NOCs for mining applications and take effective steps to eliminate pendency.

Meena held a videoconference review meeting with officials of the Mines Directorate, Joint Collectors, District Forest Officers and District Mines and Geology Officers to review the time-bound NOC mechanism under OMEPS 2.0.

He directed officials to process every application within the given time and escalate delays at any stage through the online system.

Under the revised procedure, the Tahsildar has 14 days from date of intimation to issue or reject an NOC on the portal. If the Tahsildar fails to act within the prescribed period, the system escalates the application to Joint Collector, who has seven days to process it. If delay continues, the application moves to the District Collector, who gets another seven days. The portal alerts the Director of Mines and Geology at each stage.