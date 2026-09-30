Three killed as crane collapses on workers at construction project in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Three persons were killed and three others injured after a crane reportedly lost control and fell on workers at a construction site on DBR Hospital Road in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The incident occurred while construction was under way at Sri Convention Kalyana Mandapam/Hiltal Five Star Hotel. The crane fell on workers engaged in construction works, killing three persons on spot.

The deceased were identified as Rama Rao, 40, a native of Odisha; Sandeep, 34, a civil engineer from Srikalahasti; and Chengayya of Tirupati, who worked as a gardener and shifted to Ruia Hospital mortuary.

Three others who sustained injuries are Sheikh Falahaan, 24, and Navashan, 24, both from Bihar. They were undergoing treatment at DBR Hospital. K Murugayya, 38, who suffered an injury to his left shoulder, was being treated at Ruia Hospital. On receiving information, Tirupati East police reached the spot and inspected the scene. Police launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of mishap.