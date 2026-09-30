Vizag GITAM assistant professor studies Arctic water pollution

VISHAKAPATNAM: Dr Manoj P Rayaroth, Assistant Professor at GITAM School of Science, during his month-long field programme at India’s Himadri Research Station in Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard, said Glacier melt in the Arctic can change noticeably within a week.

He collected fjord water and glacier meltwater samples as part of the project on how climate change affects pollutants in the Arctic environment.

Dr Rayaroth was part of Batch 4 of the Indian Arctic Expedition 2026-27. His approved project, titled “Impact of Climate Change on the Transformation of Emerging Contaminants and their Release from Arctic Ice to Marine Waters: Monitoring and Identification of Transformation Pathways”, focuses on the occurrence and transformation of organic pollutants and how they behave under Arctic conditions.

“Sometimes the water flow in the river as a part of glacier melt is more, and sometimes it is less. Within a week, we can see the difference,” he said. The project is aimed at monitoring pollutants in the Arctic environment and studying whether climate change is influencing their transformation and transport. Dr Rayaroth said pollutants resulting from human activities in other parts of the world can reach the Arctic through atmospheric transport and ocean currents.

He said ocean currents are an important pathway through which pollutants can move from one region to another. This is also connected to his wider research interest in marine pollution. He is working on a project funded by the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), Ministry of Education, on microplastics and other persistent organic pollutants in the marine environment, in collaboration with the University of Montreal in Canada.