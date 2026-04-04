Sparks fly as April 9 polls draw near, Rahul and Himanta trade charges

GUWAHATI: Political discourse in Assam is heating up as parties step up their campaign for the April 9 Assembly elections.
Two days ago, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him the “most corrupt” chief minister, and accusing him of opening a “land ATM” in Assam. “He moves with his chest puffed up. But the moment we form the government here, not a single word will come out of his mouth, and he will come with folded hands. I know these people. They will not be forgiven,” Gandhi had said addressing a rally in Assam’s Karbi Anglong.
Sarma hit back, calling the Congress leader “Pappu.” “Look, Rahul Gandhi means ‘Pappu.’ (Assam Congress chief) Gaurav Gogoi is considered ‘Chhota Pappu’ by people. Those who say they will arrest Himanta Biswa Sarma – Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will have to be reborn for that. Only after seven lifetimes will they be able to bend Himanta Biswa Sarma’s hair,” Sarma told media persons on Friday.
The slugfest continued on Saturday, with Congress leader Pawan Khera posting on X, “Since @himantabiswa believes he is above the law, he should remember a natural law: the higher you stand, the harder you fall. From CM’s residence to Tihar - that will only be the beginning.”
Another war of words erupted on Thursday after Sarma criticised Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi over the candidature of Kunki Chowdhury (27), who is contesting from the Guwahati Central seat. Sarma had alleged that Kunki’s mother, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, had shared her photo with beef on social media, and supported two individuals – Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid – who “threatened” to separate the Northeast from India.
“Sujata Gurung Chowdhury also stated that she had no faith in Lord Krishna,” Sarma claimed, criticising the middle-aged businesswoman for allegedly dismissing the notion that Pakistan is India’s enemy nation.
Kunki linked Sarma’s rant to the polls. “I learnt that the Chief Minister has levelled some allegations against me and my mother, which are completely wrong. This proves that they have accepted their defeat in the Guwahati Central seat,” the London-educated Kunki, who is pitted against the BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta, said.
“It’s been only 15 days that I joined politics, and seeing the love and support I am getting from people, they have become afraid,” she further stated.
Lurinjyoti also slammed Sarma for attacking Kunki’s mother, stating that the chief minister was troubled, as the AJP fielded a highly educated and talented indigenous woman. The AJP viewed it as a “smear campaign” against Kunki, and condemned the circulation of “misinformation and defamatory content” targeting her.
The party emphasised that targeting a candidate’s family or personal life runs contrary to the cultural ethos of Assamese society, which upholds dignity, respect, and fairness.