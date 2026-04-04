Sparks fly as April 9 polls draw near, Rahul and Himanta trade charges

GUWAHATI: Political discourse in Assam is heating up as parties step up their campaign for the April 9 Assembly elections.

Two days ago, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him the “most corrupt” chief minister, and accusing him of opening a “land ATM” in Assam. “He moves with his chest puffed up. But the moment we form the government here, not a single word will come out of his mouth, and he will come with folded hands. I know these people. They will not be forgiven,” Gandhi had said addressing a rally in Assam’s Karbi Anglong.

Sarma hit back, calling the Congress leader “Pappu.” “Look, Rahul Gandhi means ‘Pappu.’ (Assam Congress chief) Gaurav Gogoi is considered ‘Chhota Pappu’ by people. Those who say they will arrest Himanta Biswa Sarma – Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will have to be reborn for that. Only after seven lifetimes will they be able to bend Himanta Biswa Sarma’s hair,” Sarma told media persons on Friday.

The slugfest continued on Saturday, with Congress leader Pawan Khera posting on X, “Since @himantabiswa believes he is above the law, he should remember a natural law: the higher you stand, the harder you fall. From CM’s residence to Tihar - that will only be the beginning.”