Kunki Chowdhury’s mother petitions NCW, alleges defamation, online harassment

GUWAHATI: Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, mother of Kunki Chowdhury -- who contested the April 9 Assam elections from the Guwahati Central seat as an Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate -- has petitioned the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking its intervention.

She alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made “false, defamatory, and misleading” statements during the election campaign, which were followed by online harassment.

In a letter addressed to the NCW chairperson, Sujata wrote, “I am a private individual with no active involvement in electoral politics.”

She said she had been drawn into public discourse because her daughter was in the poll fray.

According to Sujata, Sarma had alleged during election campaign that her social media activity “hurt the sentiments of Sanatani people,” that she harbours sympathies for Pakistan, supports “anti-national” individuals and publicly consumes beef.

She dismissed the allegations as “false, baseless, and malicious,” stating that they appeared to have been made with the intent to defame her and politically target her daughter.