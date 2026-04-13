New gecko species discovered in Assam's Raimona National Park

GUWAHATI:A new species of bent-toed gecko has been discovered in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, with researchers naming it "Cyrtodactylus raimonaensis" after Raimona National Park, highlighting the region’s rich biodiversity.

“A remarkable discovery from Assam. A new species of gecko, Cyrtodactylus raimonaensis, has been found near Raimona National Park in Kokrajhar district, and named after the park itself, highlighting the rich biodiversity of our state,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

He further wrote that the state government would continue to protect these habitats and support scientific research, ensuring Assam’s natural heritage is preserved and better understood for generations to come.

Bent-toed geckos (Cyrtodactylus) are a diverse group of lizards, known for their adaptability and wide distribution across Asia.

An article regarding the discovery was published in the latest edition of “Zootaxa.” The discovery was a joint effort of Help Earth, Wildlife Trust of India, Cotton University and Assam Don Bosco University.

“This discovery is significant for two reasons: first, it adds to the growing list of unique reptiles in Assam. Second, it highlights the remarkable biodiversity of Raimona National Park, a relatively new protected area,” said Bijay Basfore, a student-researcher of Cotton University.

He further said that the presence of a distinct species near Raimona underscored the park’s untapped potential for future scientific exploration.

Raimona, declared a national park in June 2021, is part of the Eastern Himalayan foothills and an Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot.

“This finding reinforces the importance of conserving such habitats. The discovery team believes that Raimona holds even more species waiting to be revealed, making it a focal point for future research,” said Manmath Bharali, another student-researcher of Cotton University.

“This exciting addition to science reminds us of the hidden wonders in Assam’s forests and the vast potential for ongoing conservation efforts,” he further stated.