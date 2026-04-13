Rahul Gandhi backs Pawan Khera, calls Assam CM ‘most corrupt’ amid passport row

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended support to party spokesperson Pawan Khera, following the Assam Police action linked to allegations made by Khera against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

In a post on X, Gandhi described Sarma as the “most corrupt” chief minister in the country and alleged misuse of state machinery against political opponents. He said the allegations raised by the Congress required investigation and stressed that “transparency, accountability and the rule of law” were core constitutional principles. He added that the party stood firmly with Khera and would not be intimidated.

The remarks came after the Assam Police moved the Supreme Court challenging a Telangana High Court order that granted Khera one week’s transit anticipatory bail from April 10, subject to conditions. The order directed him to approach the appropriate court in Assam for further relief.

The case stems from allegations made by Khera, who claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma held multiple passports and that the family, along with their son, had business interests worth ₹52,000 crore in the United States. Chief Minister Sarma has denied these allegations.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, after which Assam Police conducted searches at Khera’s residence.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of overreacting to the controversy, saying Sarma was “in panic mode” and acting out of desperation. He claimed the Chief Minister’s response reflected concern over the viral spread of the allegations, while asserting that “truth cannot be turned into falsehood through intimidation.”

(With inputs from ANI)