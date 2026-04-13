Scientists identify new bent-toed gecko species in Assam’s Kokrajhar district

A new species of gecko, identified as Cyrtodactylus raimonaensis, has been discovered near Raimona National Park in the Kokrajhar district of Assam, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The species, commonly referred to as the Raimona bent-toed gecko, has been named after the national park where it was found, underscoring the region’s ecological significance. The discovery has been documented in the peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa, which notes that genetic analysis places the species within the Cyrtodactylus septentrionalis group.

Researchers report that adult individuals of the species reach a snout–vent length of up to 71.1 mm. Morphologically, the gecko is described as having a rounded body and a bluntly conical head, distinguishing it from closely related species.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma described the finding as a “remarkable discovery” and reiterated the state government’s commitment to conserving biodiversity and supporting scientific research in Assam.

Raimona National Park, located in the westernmost part of Assam along the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, forms part of a larger transboundary conservation landscape spanning more than 2,400 square kilometres. It shares ecological continuity with Bhutan’s Phibsoo Wildlife Sanctuary and West Bengal’s Buxa Tiger Reserve.

Managed by the Bodoland Territorial Region administration through the Kachugaon Forest Division, the park is known for its rich biodiversity. It is home to flagship species such as the endangered Golden Langur, along with Asian elephants, Bengal tigers, clouded leopards, Indian gaur, wild buffalo, and spotted deer. The park also supports a wide range of avian life, butterflies, orchids, and plant species, making it a significant conservation hotspot in northeastern India.

(With inputs from ANI)