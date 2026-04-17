Several injured after mob vandalise Assam forest office over detention of 'encroachers'

GUWAHATI: A mob went on a rampage at the Assam forest department’s Runikhata range office in Chirang district on Friday, protesting the detention of some locals who had allegedly encroached upon forest land.

The mob vandalised the range office as well as residential quarters, torched seven to eight government vehicles on its premises, and took away some weapons. A senior police official said the weapons had been recovered.

The police used force to control the situation, but the violence continued. Over 30 people, mostly police personnel, were injured. The police detained at least four protestors.

Tensions had been simmering in the area since Thursday night, following the detention of the locals who are from an Adivasi community. They had encroached upon land at the Ripu-Chirang Reserve Forest near the Bhutan border.

Locals, including women, had gheraoed the forest office on Thursday night, demanding the release of the persons, but were dispersed by forest personnel. However, a mob, armed with sticks, went to the site again on Friday morning and launched the attack.