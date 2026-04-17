Several injured after mob vandalise Assam forest office over detention of 'encroachers'

GUWAHATI: A mob went on a rampage at the Assam forest department’s Runikhata range office in Chirang district on Friday, protesting the detention of some locals who had allegedly encroached upon forest land.
The mob vandalised the range office as well as residential quarters, torched seven to eight government vehicles on its premises, and took away some weapons. A senior police official said the weapons had been recovered.
The police used force to control the situation, but the violence continued. Over 30 people, mostly police personnel, were injured. The police detained at least four protestors.
Tensions had been simmering in the area since Thursday night, following the detention of the locals who are from an Adivasi community. They had encroached upon land at the Ripu-Chirang Reserve Forest near the Bhutan border.
Locals, including women, had gheraoed the forest office on Thursday night, demanding the release of the persons, but were dispersed by forest personnel. However, a mob, armed with sticks, went to the site again on Friday morning and launched the attack.
As violence erupted, police personnel rushed to the area. They resorted to lathi charge and the protestors retaliated by pelting stones.
The protestors alleged that forest personnel had assaulted some locals, including women, the previous night. They demanded action against the personnel involved.
A protestor told media persons at the site that they would not rest till those guilty were arrested. “They (administration) have assured us that the guilty forest personnel will be arrested. We will get peace only if that happens, or else this unrest will continue,” the protestor said.
“Our people had lost their land following the ethnic violence of 2014 and occupied land in the jungle. Yesterday, 25 of our people were picked up by the administration for occupying land. The violence broke out today in protest against their detention,” he further said.
The situation remained tense when reports last came in.