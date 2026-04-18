Army CSD liquor smuggling racket busted in Assam, five arrested

GUWAHATI: A liquor smuggling racket involving Army CSD supplies was busted during an operation in Assam on Friday.

According to defence sources, a consignment of around 150 cases of liquor, originally intended for sale through CSD (Canteen Stores Department) outlets catering to Army personnel, was seized from a place near the Misamari railway station during an attempted smuggling operation.

Five civilians, who worked at the canteen depot, Misamari, were arrested after an FIR was lodged with the local police station.

According to the sources, the operation, carried out by the police, an Army intelligence unit and local Army authorities, exposed a well-coordinated effort to divert restricted supplies into unauthorised channels.

The sources said acting on intelligence, the team intercepted the consignment when it was being moved out of the depot premises.

The sources further stated that the seizure highlighted ongoing vigilance and strong inter-agency coordination to curb illegal activities and safeguard the integrity of military supply chains.