Decomposed body of missing polling official found in Assam

The decomposed body of a missing polling official has been found in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, officials said.

The body of Cornelius Kindu was found in Rongwongwey area on Saturday by locals, who alerted the authorities.

Kindu, the third officer at number 19 Sarpo Kathar LP School polling station, was reported missing since April 9 after he left, stating that he was feeling unwell while voting for the assembly elections was still underway.

The officials said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

A search operation was launched by the authorities after Kindu failed to reach his Diphu residence, but it yielded no results.

Drones were also used to trace the polling official in the hilly and thickly forested terrain.

(With inputs from PTI)