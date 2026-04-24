Nagaon court awards life term to 20 in 2018 Karbi Anglong lynching case; 25 acquitted

GUWAHATI: The District and Sessions Court, Nagaon in Assam on Friday awarded life imprisonment to 20 persons, convicted in the June 8, 2018 lynching of two young men from Guwahati in Karbi Anglong district.

The court, which also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them, had convicted them last Monday but reserved the sentencing for Friday. Twenty-five other accused were acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence against them.

The lynching of two friends, Nilotpal Das, a sound engineer, and Abhijeet Nath, an engineering dropout, had triggered nationwide outrage. Their families, which waited for eight years for justice, were not fully satisfied with the quantum of punishment.

“We wanted death for two to five convicts, but all 20 of them have been awarded life imprisonment. Yet, amid sorrow, there is a ray of happiness,” Abhijeet’s father Ajit Kumar Nath told media persons outside the court complex.

“The court said this is not the rarest of rare case. If this is not, then what is,” he wondered.

Nilotpal’s father Gopal Chandra Das also had mixed feelings. He said he had expected the court to pronounce death sentence for the main conspirators.