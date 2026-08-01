Guwahati Diary: Assam to build road named after state’s first woman Mount Everest summiteer

Road in Assam to be named after Everester

The Assam government will build a 1 km road connecting the residence of Everester Rupamoni Gorh and name it after her. She made history by becoming the first woman from Assam to summit Mt Everest. Felicitating her at a programme, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the road would be built at the initiative of Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka to commemorate Rupamoni’s historic achievement. She scaled the world’s highest peak on May 21 as a member of the ITBP All-Women’s Everest Expedition. Sarma said she had set an inspiring example of women empowerment. Tarun Saikia is the first Assamese to summit Mt Everest on May 19, 2013.