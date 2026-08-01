Guwahati Diary: Assam to build road named after state’s first woman Mount Everest summiteer

Road in Assam to be named after Everester
The Assam government will build a 1 km road connecting the residence of Everester Rupamoni Gorh and name it after her. She made history by becoming the first woman from Assam to summit Mt Everest. Felicitating her at a programme, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the road would be built at the initiative of Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka to commemorate Rupamoni’s historic achievement. She scaled the world’s highest peak on May 21 as a member of the ITBP All-Women’s Everest Expedition. Sarma said she had set an inspiring example of women empowerment. Tarun Saikia is the first Assamese to summit Mt Everest on May 19, 2013.
Assam exports premium ice cream to Bhutan
Marking a significant step towards expanding Assam’s dairy sector, the state exported 5,627 litres of Purabi premium ice cream to adjoining Bhutan. Sourced from local dairy farmers by West Assam Milk Udyug Limited and facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, the initiative is believed to open new international market opportunities for Assam’s dairy sector and the dairy farmers. After flagging off the maiden consignment, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government had undertaken numerous initiatives for the development of Assam’s dairy sector in the last five years.
Wild dogs sighted at Barnadi sanctuary
Dholes (Asiatic wild dogs) have returned to the Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary, signalling the recovery of the grassland wildlife corridor. An official statement said the sanctuary, established in 1995 with a total area of 11.25 sq km in the Bhutan foothills of Udalguri district, recorded direct and confirmed sightings of wild dogs. “These records from field observations and camera-trap evidence mark a significant conservation milestone and indicate improving ecological connectivity in this important grassland-forest mosaic,” the statement said. The government viewed it as a silent success story of wildlife and grassland conservation.
Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com