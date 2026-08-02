Assam flood situation eases slightly; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit affected areas

The flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement, with the number of affected people declining to 1.78 lakh, although the number of impacted districts rose to seven, officials said on Sunday.
The death toll remained unchanged at 82, with no fresh fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, they added.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit the worst-affected areas from Sunday, as the Centre approved more than Rs 370 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for flood relief.
A total of 349 villages across Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Bajali, Dhemaji, Sonitpur and Jorhat districts remained affected by the floods. Charaideo was the worst-hit district, with 75,199 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with 58,824.
On Friday, five districts had been affected, impacting 1.92 lakh people.
Forty-four relief camps are currently operational across the state, providing shelter to around 15,000 displaced people. Another 17 relief distribution centres are catering to 5,569 people.
Around 15,060 hectares of crop area remain submerged, while 1,543 animals have been washed away and 6,765 others affected.
Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for extending assistance to the flood-hit state.
“The approval of Rs 379.35 crore under the SDRF and the timely deputation of Inter-Ministerial Central Teams to Assam reflect the Centre's unwavering commitment to standing with our people,” Sarma said in a social media post.
The chief minister said he would visit the affected districts to review relief operations and ensure a proper assessment of the damage.
“I will be reaching Dibrugarh and thereafter the flood-affected areas to meet the people, oversee ongoing relief efforts and lay the groundwork for a comprehensive assessment exercise to ensure appropriate compensation,” he said.
Sarma had reviewed relief and rehabilitation measures in the four worst-affected districts — Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat — through a virtual meeting from Guwahati on Saturday.
The Chief Minister’s Office said he directed district commissioners to speed up the submission of lists of affected families to enable the release of financial assistance from 3 August, ensure uninterrupted distribution of relief kits, complete damage assessments of educational institutions before schools reopen on 10 August, and submit details of damaged Namghars for early restoration support.
The CMO added that a comprehensive flood damage assessment would begin on 9 August.
(With inputs from PTI)