Assam flood situation eases slightly; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit affected areas

The flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement, with the number of affected people declining to 1.78 lakh, although the number of impacted districts rose to seven, officials said on Sunday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 82, with no fresh fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, they added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit the worst-affected areas from Sunday, as the Centre approved more than Rs 370 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for flood relief.

A total of 349 villages across Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Bajali, Dhemaji, Sonitpur and Jorhat districts remained affected by the floods. Charaideo was the worst-hit district, with 75,199 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with 58,824.

On Friday, five districts had been affected, impacting 1.92 lakh people.

Forty-four relief camps are currently operational across the state, providing shelter to around 15,000 displaced people. Another 17 relief distribution centres are catering to 5,569 people.