Census 2027 self-enumeration begins in Assam; suspended in two flood-hit districts

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said an accurate Census was not merely a statistical exercise, but also the foundation of informed policymaking, efficient delivery of public services and equitable development.

Assam’s Director of Census Operations Biswajit Pegu said that self-enumeration marked an important step towards making Census 2027 more participatory and citizen-centric. He urged people to make use of the online facility and actively participate in the Census process.

Pegu explained that the self-enumeration facility had been introduced to enable citizens to furnish their household information conveniently ahead of the commencement of the Houselisting Operation and Housing Census.

He further stated that the information collected during the Census is protected under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948, ensuring statutory safeguards for individual information.

Pegu said that due to the prevailing flood situation, training programmes and other preparatory activity works related to the Census in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts had been suspended until further orders.

Narsing Pawar, Secretary of Assam’s General Administration Department, said that the state government was committed to extending all necessary support for the smooth and successful conduct of Census 2027.

According to 2011 Census, Assam had a total population of around 3.12 crore, while the comple draft of the National Register of Citizens published in August 2019 recorded 3.3 crore people.