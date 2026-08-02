Weaponising extraordinary laws to silence dissent: Congress on rights activist held under NSA in Assam

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday slammed the Assam government over indigenous rights activist Pranab Doley being detained under the National Security Act, alleging that the use of the NSA against him was part of a growing pattern of BJP governments "weaponising" extraordinary laws to silence dissent.

The opposition party also said this is a "blatant misuse" of preventive detention laws and "overreach" by the state.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that on July 30, the Assam Government invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against land rights activist Doley, just a day after the district court granted him bail.

"This is a blatant misuse of preventive detention laws and overreach by the state," Ramesh said on X.

Doley has been arrested for supporting villagers who protested against a proposed five-star resort near the Kaziranga National Park that the Assam chief minister had backed, he said.

Since 2022, indigenous residents of Golaghat have protested and even petitioned the Gauhati High Court against the project, arguing the land was forcibly acquired from them, Ramesh said.

While granting him bail on July 29, the sessions court had observed that "where ecological preservation intersects with indigenous survival, criminal law cannot be used to suppress legitimate local anxieties", Ramesh said.

It is clear that the Assam government invoked the NSA to do exactly that, he alleged.

Doley's NSA detention order relies on vague and speculative allegations, including that Doley had engaged in "suspicious foreign transactions from doubtful sources", which is the Modi government's familiar script, the Congress leader said.

"The use of the NSA against Doley is part of a growing pattern of BJP governments weaponising extraordinary laws to silence dissent," Ramesh said.