Assam releases first tranche of Rs 15,000 interim relief to flood-hit families

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday released the first tranche of Rs 15,000 interim relief of about 75,000 families affected by the recent devastating floods.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the promised interim assistance had been credited to the bank accounts of the worst-hit households across four districts, along with the state subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana to those eligible.
“Our effort is to place immediate liquidity in the hands of families so they can begin rebuilding without delay, while final compensation is determined through a comprehensive assessment,” the chief minister posted on X.
He said a further tranche of Rs 10,000 for severely impacted families in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts would be released in the next few days.
Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said Rs 15,000 per family involved a total outlay of approximately Rs 112 crore. The package includes Rs 2,500 for clothing, Rs 2,500 for utensils, Rs 3,000 as gratuitous relief for livelihood support under the SDRF and an additional Rs 7,000 provided by the state government. The transfer process will continue till August 5.
Kota said the government initiated the first tranche of direct benefit transfer based on assessments carried out by the respective district administrations.
According to other government decisions, electricity charges for up to 300 units consumed during July 2026 will be waived for domestic and lifeline consumers in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, while payment of land revenue will be exempted for residents of the two districts for a period of one year.
Eligible households in the flood-affected districts will receive financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh, in accordance with SDRF norms, for the restoration of damaged houses.
Each eligible household will receive financial assistance for the loss of livestock, covering up to three large milch animals such as cows at Rs 37,500 per animal, up to 30 small animals, including goats and pigs, at Rs 4,000 per animal, and up to 100 poultry birds at Rs 100 per bird.
Additionally, all eligible households in the flood-affected districts will receive Rs 10,000 for the installation of hand tube wells, Rs 5,000 for damaged looms and Rs 5,000 for damaged finished handloom products.
Financial assistance ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh will be provided for the restoration of flood-damaged Anganwadi centres and the replacement of play materials for children, while Rs 2 lakh will be provided to flood-affected schools. Financial assistance will also be provided to all flood-damaged “namghars” (religious institutions).