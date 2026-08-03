Assam releases first tranche of Rs 15,000 interim relief to flood-hit families

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday released the first tranche of Rs 15,000 interim relief of about 75,000 families affected by the recent devastating floods.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the promised interim assistance had been credited to the bank accounts of the worst-hit households across four districts, along with the state subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana to those eligible.

“Our effort is to place immediate liquidity in the hands of families so they can begin rebuilding without delay, while final compensation is determined through a comprehensive assessment,” the chief minister posted on X.

He said a further tranche of Rs 10,000 for severely impacted families in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts would be released in the next few days.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said Rs 15,000 per family involved a total outlay of approximately Rs 112 crore. The package includes Rs 2,500 for clothing, Rs 2,500 for utensils, Rs 3,000 as gratuitous relief for livelihood support under the SDRF and an additional Rs 7,000 provided by the state government. The transfer process will continue till August 5.

Kota said the government initiated the first tranche of direct benefit transfer based on assessments carried out by the respective district administrations.