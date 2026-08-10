Chhattisgarh government to provide Rs 5 crore aid for Assam flood victims

The Chhattisgarh government will provide Rs 5 crore for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Assam, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai spoke to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma over the phone on Sunday and took stock of the flood situation in the northeastern state, an official said.

Sai expressed deep sympathy for families affected by the floods and said the people of Chhattisgarh stand in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Assam during this difficult hour caused by the natural calamity.

The CM decided to provide Rs 5 crore from the Chhattisgarh government to support ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in Assam's flood-affected areas, the official said.

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Monday as the death toll touched 100, while almost 1.4 lakh people reel under the deluge in seven districts, according to an official bulletin.

Several rivers were flowing above their danger mark, posing a threat to newer areas.

More than 1,37,500 people have been affected in Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts, as per official data.

(With inputs from PTI)