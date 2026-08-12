Over Rs 1,000 crore likely needed for Assam flood rehabilitation: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said more than Rs 1,000 crore could be required for repairing damaged properties and rehabilitating people affected by the latest wave of floods in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured full assistance for the rehabilitation process.

"To give a permanent relief, a rapid relief assessment drive was launched on August 9. As per an initial report, over 8,000 families have been assessed and Rs 150 crore damage has been estimated," Sarma said.

The assessment, which will continue until August 30, is expected to cover 50,000-60,000 families in Upper Assam districts that were severely affected by the floods.

"I believe there will be a spending of over Rs 1,000 crore in damage repair and rehabilitation. The PM has assured that there is no issue in paying the affected families and asked us to do the assessment without any lapse," Sarma said.

Sarma also acknowledged support from various groups in relief efforts, saying 72 YouTubers had raised funds for flood victims across the country. He said many of them were already working on the ground, while the state government was monitoring how the funds were being spent in the affected areas.

The chief minister also released Rs 11.3 crore for rebuilding 494 flood-damaged Anganwadi centres across Upper Assam.

"We want to restart these centres as soon as possible so that all services can be provided. Altogether 494 Anganwadi centres, which were damaged, will be rebuilt in this drive," he said.

Each centre will receive up to Rs 2.5 lakh for restoration, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)