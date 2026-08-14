Partition scars will never be forgotten, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the scars of Partition, which he described as having been “forced upon” India by the Muslim League, would never be forgotten and vowed that no one would be allowed to “harm the nation again”.

Sarma made the remarks while paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the violence that followed the Partition of India.

“We will never forget the scars of the forced Partition which the Muslim League inflicted on Maa Bharti, taking the lives of countless innocent souls,” Sarma said in a social media post.