17 Bangladeshi infiltrators prevented from entering Assam: CM Himanta Sarma

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Thursday prevented 17 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators from entering the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The chief minister said there is only one way in dealing with illegal infiltrators and that is by sending them back.

"No Kaagaz No Entry! In an alert and pro-active move by @assampolice, 17 illegal infiltrators were identified and prevented from entering India, in the wee hours," Sarma said in a social media post.

"Our doors are open to those who come legally. For illegal entrants, there is only one way – BACK," he added.