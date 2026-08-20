17 Bangladeshi infiltrators prevented from entering Assam: CM Himanta Sarma

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Thursday prevented 17 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators from entering the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The chief minister said there is only one way in dealing with illegal infiltrators and that is by sending them back.
"No Kaagaz No Entry! In an alert and pro-active move by @assampolice, 17 illegal infiltrators were identified and prevented from entering India, in the wee hours," Sarma said in a social media post.
"Our doors are open to those who come legally. For illegal entrants, there is only one way – BACK," he added.
The CM, however, did not mention in which sector they were detained and sent back.
Assam has an integrated checkpost in Sribhumi and a land customs station at Mankachar.
Sarma had earlier said that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam.
The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since disturbances began in the neighbouring country last year.
Assam Police were also maintaining a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person enters the state illegally, and that any person without any valid documents is pushed back, an official said.