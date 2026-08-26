Operative of Pak-based terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network held in Assam’s Hailakandi

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police arrested an alleged operative of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) in Hailakandi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The arrest followed the apprehension of three other alleged operatives from Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta districts on 25 July.

Acting on leads from the earlier arrests and subsequent investigation, the STF, in a joint operation with Hailakandi Police, arrested the 21-year-old suspect from the Ramnathpur area, officials said.