Seven killed in head-on collision between truck and minibus in Assam’s Kamrup

Seven people were killed and seven others injured after a minibus collided head-on with a truck in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on National Highway 27 at Tetelia near Sonapur on Sunday evening. Four people, including a woman, died on the spot, while three others later succumbed to their injuries.

“Three more persons succumbed to their injuries. Another seven people are undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital,” an officer at Khetri police station said.

The minibus was carrying 14 people, including the driver and handyman, all of whom were affected by the crash. No one travelling in the truck was injured, police said.

According to Guwahati Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Safiqul Hussain, the minibus was travelling towards Guwahati while the truck was coming from the opposite direction.