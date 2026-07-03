Assam: Teenage girl dies after being attacked by boyfriend

GUWAHATI: An 18-year-old girl, who was injured in an attack by her alleged boyfriend more than a month ago, died at a hospital here on Friday, an official said.

She succumbed to her injuries at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Superintendent Dr Debojit Choudhury said.

The teenage girl and her cousin were attacked by one Ashik Ali alias Rose Ali with a machete in Nalbari town when they were returning to their village, Gangapur, on a scooter on May 31.

Her cousin, identified as a local student leader Madhurjya Barma, died on the same day while the assailant was killed in a police firing the next day in Nalbari.

Mridumudra Deka was admitted to GMCH's intensive care unit and had undergone two surgeries on her spine as she had sustained severe injuries in the cervical and lumbar regions, Choudhury said.

A special medical team, comprising experts from various departments, was constituted to monitor her treatment, and she had been progressing well, he said.

"Her condition, however, began to deteriorate since last week, and she was put on a ventilator on Thursday. She suffered two cardiac attacks early on Friday and was declared dead at 7.30 am," the hospital superintendent added.