31,789 illegal immigrants deported from Assam in last 40 years, says CM Himanta in Assembly

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the Assembly on Monday that a total of 31,789 illegal immigrants have been deported from Assam since 1985 based on the cut-off date of the historic Assam Accord.

The accord, signed in 1985 at the end of the six-year-long bloody Assam Agitation (anti-immigrant agitation), says that illegal immigrants, who entered Assam after March 25, 1971, are to be deported.

Replying to a query from Asom Gana Parishad MLA Diptimoyee Choudhury, Sarma, who is also the state’s home minister, said altogether 1,72,673 illegal migrants were identified based on the accord, and 31,789 of them were deported.

The number of immigrants deported between 2011 and June 30 this year was 2,366. The BJP has been in power in the state since May 2016.

According to Sarma, cases against 73,750 others are pending in the various foreigners’ tribunals. The tribunals are quasi-judicial bodies that deal with the cases of suspected illegal immigrants.

The chief minister also said that 174 “declared foreigners” were lodged at the Matia transit camp and a few holding centres.

Meanwhile, 70 individuals had applied for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and of them, six had been granted citizenship so far.